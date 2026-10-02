2 injured after reported shooting at Eden Prairie High School amid homecoming football game, police say

Two people are in the hospital after a reported shooting at Eden Prairie High School during the homecoming football game Friday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the incident at the school on Valley View Road around 8:40 p.m. Police said the two individuals, whose ages have yet to be disclosed, were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. It wasn't immediately known where the reported shooting happened.

Eden Prairie was playing Minnetonka when an announcer asked everyone on the field and in the stands to evacuate.

A crowd of people evacuating the homecoming football game between Eden Prairie and Minnetonka at Eden Prairie High School on Oct. 2, 2026.

Law enforcement personnel from nearby communities have responded to the emergency and secured the area, according to Eden Prairie Schools.

District officials asked people at the game to either head to the baseball diamonds to exit or be picked up at Round Lake Park. They later said the reunification location for individuals arriving at the park will be at the pavilion south of the tennis courts.

The Eden Prairie football team says the game will resume on Saturday at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.