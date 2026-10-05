4 detained after shooting at Eden Prairie gas station; no injuries

Four people were detained after a shooting at a gas station in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, that left no one injured Monday evening, according to police.

Law enforcement responded to the incident at the Speedway located at 16425 W. 78th Street around 8:45 p.m.

Law enforcement vehicles are parked at a Speedway gas station in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, on Oct. 5, 2026, after a shooting that left no one injured. WCCO

Monday's incident comes three days after two people were shot during Eden Prairie's homecoming football game. The individuals, ages 17 and 18, were taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The game between the Eagles and the Minnetonka Skippers, which was suspended with 12 minutes left when shots were fired outside Aerie Stadium, resumed on Monday afternoon, with Eden Prairie winning 28-21.

Investigators are looking into both shootings.