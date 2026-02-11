East Ridge girls' basketball hoping to make state tournament debut

It's still dark out, and East Ridge girls basketball is getting work in, tracking toward their best season ever.

"We definitely have a little more buzz around us and more people at our games and stuff," said senior Vienna Murray. "People are taking notice thankfully which is more fun for us."

The Raptors are led by Murray, an athletic, 6'1 guard who committed to Oklahoma this fall. The commitment is a weight off her back and a good fit.

"Fast paced, love to shoot it, love to score early in the offense," she said, similar to the was East Ridge plays. "Yes. I feel like we've kinda transitioned from my first year to now we play a lot faster, just a lot different in a good way."

Vienna's been making music on the court since she transferred in from Tartan as a sophomore. And she's come a long way. Enough to make a coach emotional.

"For her to score on three people with contact…And have the confidence to stay on her feet and say 'and1.' The pride and the confidence that exudes from her is something that I'm proud of when I see her," said Rapters head coach Ashley Ellis-Milan.

More and more, folks are taking notice with the Raptor's growing win total. But Murray still flies under the radar.

"I'm ranked third in the class but a lot of the hype is on, I like to say the west side of the city and everything," said Murray. "I don't want to say I'm underrated but I just don't get as much exposure as other girls and it just kinda motivates me to work harder."

East Ridge has never been to the state tournament. That should change this season.

"We don't need to be the loud team in the state," said Elli-Milan. "A lot of people say the east doesn't have good basketball. Yeah it does."