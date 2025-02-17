Dynasty dance teams continue to dominate at the State Tournament

The Minnesota State High School League Dance Team Tournament wrapped up over the weekend and dynasty programs continued to dominate.

"I'm really excited and proud to bring home another [State] title," said Lauren Adams, one of the captains of the Benilde-St. Margaret's Knightettes. Over the MSHSL state tournament, the Knightettes won first in Jazz and Second in High Kick.

For Adams and her fellow captains, Ellie Shideman, Molly Giersten and Casey Butner, this is the third Jazz State Championship they've earned in their time with the team. They have contributed to a total of 13 Jazz State titles won by this program since 1985.

"It all just comes down to handling the pressure well and doing it together," said Adams.

This was a back-to-back win for the Knightettes, who took home First in Jazz last year as well in Class AA.

"It's one thing to get to the top, it's another thing to stay there," said Giersten. "Getting to even say, 'I was a state champion,' and getting to medal in kick was an unreal experience that I got to do with our closest team yet."

Speaking of dynasties, the Eastview Lightning Dance team took home first in Jazz in Class AAA, adding to a long lineage of winning since 2000.

"We've won 23 championships," said Maya Schmidt, captain on the Eastview Lightning Dance Team.

"It's very special to be a part of the legacy," said Aliya Redding, captain on the Eastview Lightning Dance Team.

These Captains, including senior Nico Kruger, are proud of their contributions to this program that they hope will carry on.

"Dance team will never be a single sport, it's all of us out there together and that's what I love most about it," said Kruger. "Having that selflessness and discipline is what carried us [this season], and I hope that we leave that legacy that continues throughout the rest of the seasons at LDT."

The change all these dancers welcome the most is the attention and respect dance is gaining. All of them have seen the crowd at Target Center grow each year they've been on these teams.

"I've definitely seen a shift, and every year has been different and a big incline [in attendance], which I love to see," said Adams.

In Class A, Lac Qui Parle Valley Dance Team swept the competition, taking home first in Jazz and High Kick. This is their fourth time sweeping the state tournament in both styles of dance.