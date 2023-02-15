Dump truck driver found guilty in Rosemount fatal crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- A dump truck driver was found guilty Wednesday for a 2019 crash that left two people dead.

Fred Fonji, 49, of Roseville, was convicted of two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of careless driving.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, on October 17, 2019, Funji was headed westbound on Highway 55 in Rosemount when a semi stopped to turn left, causing cars to line up behind it.

The complaint states that the cars were motionless when Funji slammed the dump truck into the back of the cars causing extensive damage to a pickup and a Subaru.

Two people died as a result of the crash, 47-year-old William Craig and 48-year-old Colette Craig, both from South St. Paul.

Cellphone records and witness accounts found that Funji had been using his cell phone while driving that day.

Authorities believed he was distracted and did not see the vehicles in front of him stopped, therefore causing the crash.

Fonji's sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 19.