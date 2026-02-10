Watch CBS News
Duluth police search for shooter who killed man near Goat Hill

By WCCO Staff

Police in Duluth, Minnesota, say they're actively searching Tuesday for the shooter who killed a man near the city's Goat Hill neighborhood.

The shooting occurred near the area of Piedmont Avenue and West Fourth Street, just southwest of Enger Tower and Central Park, police announced on Facebook just after 4:30 p.m.

"We encourage the public to stay away from the area to allow our officers room to work," police said.

This story will be updated.

