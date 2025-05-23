Watch CBS News
Video shows suspected drunken driver nearly hit squad car before head-on crash with other motorist

By
Stephen Swanson
Web Producer, CBS Minnesota
Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.
Officials say two people were hospitalized after a suspected drunken driver struck another motorist head-on Thursday near Duluth, Minnesota, just seconds after narrowly hitting a police officer's squad car.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office and Northern News Now report it happened at about 4 p.m. on Jean Duluth Road near West Tischler Road.

A motorist in a Subaru Outback crossed the center line, almost hit an officer with the Duluth Police Department and then smashed into a Ford Explorer.

The DWI suspect and a passenger in the Explorer were both hurt, though the extent of their injuries hasn't been released, according to Northern News Now.

"Remember during this long Memorial Day weekend to plan ahead, don't drive under the influence and stay safe," the sheriff's office wrote in a social media post about the crash.

The officer captured his near collision on his dash cam, as well as filming the direct aftermath of the crash.

The sheriff's office is leading the investigation.

