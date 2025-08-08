St. Paul brewery hosting fundraiser to help Sen. John Hoffman's family following lawmaker attacks

Friends and neighbors are holding a fundraiser in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday to support victims of the lawmaker attacks on June 14.

Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were killed, and Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette Hoffman were both critically hurt in the attacks.

Staff with Dual Citizen Brewing Company, which is hosting Hearts and Healing for the Hoffmans, were setting up for the event on Friday.

"John and Yvette Hoffman were among the victims of the tragic shootings in June. They are putting up a strong fight and recovery," Ted Davis, an event organizer, said.

John Hoffman was shot nine times, while Yvette Hoffman was hit eight times.

"A group of people who have worked with John and Yvette over the years in their community service have come together to host this event here at Dual Citizen Brewing," Davis said.

Saturday's fundraiser runs from 2 to 5 p.m. and will include live jazz, games and stories.

"We're inviting people to come in and make a financial contribution," Davis said. "They are going to have the support of the community. They are going to need healthcare support, living support, so we're raising dollars to help them."

All proceeds will go directly to the Hoffman family to help with recovery and future needs.

"John and Yvette are really concentrating on recovering from their wounds, but we will have a video from them to share a message on how they are doing, and we're going to look at other ways we can connect with them on Saturday."

Organizers say anyone who isn't able to make it can still make a donation.

"Yvette Hoffman is a preschool teacher, and a number of her colleagues have put together a GoFundMe," Davis said.