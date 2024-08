MINNEAPOLIS — High pressure continues to move in on Saturday, which will help calm the winds and begin a warming trend.

Temps will reach the low 70s on Saturday. There will be a mix of sun and clouds before temps move into the upper 70s on Sunday.

WCCO

It'll also stay dry this weekend, which will be the first dry weekend since June. We could see a few showers Wednesday and Thursday. Temps will generally stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.