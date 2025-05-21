Drunken driver left unresponsive girlfriend on roadside after she jumped from vehicle, charges say

Authorities say a drunken driver left his girlfriend to die on a central Minnesota road after she jumped from his vehicle while they were arguing.

The 35-year-old Becker, Minnesota, man is charged with failing to stop at the scene of a traffic collision, which is a felony, and a misdemeanor DWI count.

A criminal complaint alleges the man called his mother and another woman Thursday evening, telling them both that his girlfriend had jumped out of his truck. He also told the woman he checked on his girlfriend and she was unresponsive. Both women said "they could tell [the man] was intoxicated," the complaint states.

Investigators said the man never called law enforcement to report his girlfriend's injuries.

The man told the woman he was in a park in Becker, Minnesota, and police from that city began searching for him. They found him in a truck, talking on a cellphone. According to the complaint, he smelled strongly of alcohol and there was blood on his hand and the door of the vehicle.

With help from the man, a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter and others, authorities found the girlfriend in the grass near the 5800 block of 140th Avenue Southeast. She "appeared to have severe head trauma," the complaint states, and died at the scene.

In an interview with police, the man said he and his girlfriend had dinner and drinks at a bar, then left and drove around. An argument started and she jumped out of the vehicle, according to the complaint. He allegedly told police he stopped to check on her, found her unresponsive and left when approaching headlights startled him.

Authorities took a blood sample to determine the man's blood alcohol content, but the results are not yet known. He is in custody and made his first court appearance Monday. The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said the man may face additional charges as the investigation continues.