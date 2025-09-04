Man convicted of fentanyl distribution sentenced to prison, probation

Another one of the nine people charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl after the largest fentanyl bust in Minnesota's history has been sentenced.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced Phyu Win Jame to spend two years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

Prosecutors accused the defendants of traveling from the Twin Cities to Phoenix in 2022 to buy synthetic drugs and then mailing the pills back to multiple metro spots inside of Squishmallows plush toys. Investigators say 280,000 pills, estimated to be valued at more than $2 million and equaling more than 30,000 grams, were seized in the bust.

Initially, charges were filed against six people, but that number increased in March of 2024, when Jame, as well as Da'Shawn Natori Domena and Amaya Tiffany-Nicole Mims were alleged to have a role in the ring. The six people initially charged are Cornell Chandler Jr., Shardai Allen, Quijuan Bankhead, Stardasha Davenport-Mounger, Fo'Tre White and Robiel Williams.

All of the defendants have pleaded guilty, and more than half have been sentenced.

In January of 2024, Chandler was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Meanwhile, Williams has been sentenced to spend 10 years in prison, as well as five years of probation. White, as well as Bankhead, were each given a sentence of 10 years in prison and five years of probation. Bankhead was also sentenced to a $100 special assessment.

Allen is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 10, while similar hearings have yet to be scheduled for Mims and Davenport-Mounger.

