Watch CBS News
Crime

Fourth person sentenced to prison in connection with Minnesota's largest fentanyl bust

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Authorities stress dangers of fentanyl as overdose crisis continues
Authorities stress dangers of fentanyl as overdose crisis continues 02:09

A judge on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking operation that led to the largest fentanyl bust in Minnesota history.

Fo'Tre White's prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. 

White is the fourth person in the operation to be sentenced. Five more defendants have pleaded guilty to charges related to the bust and are awaiting their sentencing hearings.

White and eight others are accused of purchasing fentanyl pills from suppliers in Phoenix, hiding them inside stuffed animals and mailing them to addresses around the Twin Cities. 

To prevent detection from drug-sniffing dogs, the packages were allegedly lined with dog treats.

In all, the pills had an estimated value of over $2.2 million.

Fentanyl was involved in more than 90% of all opioid-related deaths and more than 60% of all overdose deaths in the state in 2022, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.