Fourth person sentenced to prison in connection with Minnesota's largest fentanyl bust

A judge on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking operation that led to the largest fentanyl bust in Minnesota history.

Fo'Tre White's prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

White is the fourth person in the operation to be sentenced. Five more defendants have pleaded guilty to charges related to the bust and are awaiting their sentencing hearings.

White and eight others are accused of purchasing fentanyl pills from suppliers in Phoenix, hiding them inside stuffed animals and mailing them to addresses around the Twin Cities.

To prevent detection from drug-sniffing dogs, the packages were allegedly lined with dog treats.

In all, the pills had an estimated value of over $2.2 million.

Fentanyl was involved in more than 90% of all opioid-related deaths and more than 60% of all overdose deaths in the state in 2022, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.