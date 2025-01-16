Man pleads guilty for role in Minnesota's largest fentanyl bust

How the biggest fentanyl bust in Minnesota saved lives

How the biggest fentanyl bust in Minnesota saved lives

How the biggest fentanyl bust in Minnesota saved lives

MINNEAPOLIS — A man could be sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a drug trafficking operation that led to the largest fentanyl bust in Minnesota history.

Robiel Williams pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl after authorities seized more than 280,000 fentanyl pills in early 2023.

Eight other people were charged in the drug trafficking conspiracy that involved purchasing the pills from suppliers in Phoenix and hiding them inside stuffed animals. They would then mail the stuffed animals to addresses around the Twin Cities. The packages were lined with dog treats to prevent drug-sniffing dogs from alerting authorities.

In all, the pills had an estimated value of over $2.2 million.

The only defendant to be sentenced so far is Cornell Chandler Jr., who was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Williams' sentencing has yet to be scheduled, but court documents show he can expect somewhere between 121 and 188 months in prison.

Fentanyl was involved in more than 90% of all opioid-related deaths and more than 60% of all overdose deaths in the state in 2022, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.