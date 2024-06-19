Watch CBS News
Crime

1st of 9 defendants charged in Minnesota's largest fentanyl bust pleads guilty to conspiracy

By Stephen Swanson, WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

How the biggest fentanyl bust in Minnesota saved lives
How the biggest fentanyl bust in Minnesota saved lives 02:05

MINNEAPOLIS — A 24-year-old man pleaded guilty on Tuesday for his role in a drug trafficking operation that led to the largest fentanyl bust in Minnesota history.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Cornell Chandler Jr. is the first of nine defendants charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl to enter a plea.

The defendants are accused of traveling from the Twin Cities to Phoenix in 2022 to buy synthetic drugs, then mailing the pills back to multiple locations in the metro inside Squishmallows plush toys, according to court documents.

A joint operation by the sheriff's offices of Dakota, Ramsey and Washington counties led to the seizure of 280,000 fentanyl pills, or 30,000 grams. The estimated street value was more than $2.2 million, according to the Washington County Drug Task Force.

10p-pkg-record-fentanyl-wcco4mv1.jpg

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says 2 mg of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose.

Five others were charged in January: Shardai Allen, 24; Quijuan Bankhead, 30; Stardasha Davenport-Mounger, 24; Fo'Tre White, 26; and Robiel Williams, 23. White is also charged with two felony firearms crimes.

Three more suspects were charged in March: Da'Shawn Natori Domena, Phyu Win Jame and Amaya Tiffany-Nicole Mims.

While the minimum sentence for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl is 10 years in prison plus five years to life of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney's Office is recommending Chandler be sentenced to up to 15.5 years due to his criminal history.

Chandler's sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled. 

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Jan. 5, 2024. 

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. A 20-year station veteran, Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the newsroom, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

First published on June 19, 2024 / 12:36 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.