Driver hits Australian man walking on I-94 near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- Officials in Wisconsin say a driver struck a pedestrian on Interstate 94 near Hudson Tuesday night.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the pedestrian, a 59-year-old Australian man, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with life-threatening injuries.
A driver in a pickup truck struck the man just before 11 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway.
The crash remains under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.