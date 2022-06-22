Watch CBS News
Driver hits Australian man walking on I-94 near Hudson, Wis.

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

HUDSON, Wis. -- Officials in Wisconsin say a driver struck a pedestrian on Interstate 94 near Hudson Tuesday night.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the pedestrian, a 59-year-old Australian man, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with life-threatening injuries.

A driver in a pickup truck struck the man just before 11 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway.

The crash remains under investigation.

WCCO Staff
June 22, 2022

