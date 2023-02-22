Driver appears to be struck after getting out of vehicle following Eagan crash

EAGAN, Minn. -- Traffic camera video shows a driver in the south metro appear to be struck after getting out of their vehicle following a crash.

RELATED: Live Updates on this NEXT Weather Alert Day

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident occurred on Highway 77 on a bridge over Interstate 35E in Eagan shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic camera video shows a two-vehicle crash and the driver in front getting out of their vehicle. Then, another vehicle crashes into both vehicles and the driver falls from view.

MnDOT

The state patrol confirmed that the crash involved an injury, but have yet to give the extent of the injury.

There were over 130 crashes and spinouts reported Wednesday morning.