NEXT Weather Alert: Last wave of storm bringing heaviest snow Thursday morning

NEXT Weather Alert: Last wave of storm bringing heaviest snow Thursday morningget the free app
NEXT Weather Alert Factors:
- Heavy snow, strong winds through the overnight
- Snow tapers off Thursday morning
- Avoid unnecessary travel
MINNEAPOLIS -- Round two of the snowstorm is moving through the Twin Cities, and you can expect heavy snow and strong winds to continue until lunchtime Thursday.
This wave will include a steadier and more widespread snowfall, with fierce winds that will create a dangerous situation on the roads.
Even when the snow stops Thursday, the wind will take longer to back down. This is a light snow, so it blows and drifts with ease.
HELPFUL LIST: Winter emergency kit for vehicles
"This type of snow is prone to blowing around, and with a gusty wind, expect conditions to still be poor," WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames said.
It is going to once again get cold, with temperatures dropping below zero overnight. Friday remains cold, with a brief shot of some light snow Friday night.
You've earned a warmer and dry weekend, so you'll get that. The next storm moves in next week.
RELATED: Hundreds of schools cancel classes or switch to e-learning -- check latest listings
Few crashes reported overnight amid new snow
It seems people clearly took the advice to stay off the roads overnight. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting relatively few overnight crashes:
MnDOT's eagle looks ... pretty cold
The WCCO NEXT Weather team is telling Minnesotans to hunker down at home, and the Minnesota DNR eagle appears to be saying, "Yeah, I'm right on top of that, Rose!"
Metro Transit cancels some trips
Metro Transit is reporting that there are a number of trips that have been canceled Thursday morning as the last wave of snow moves through.
"While road conditions worsen, some trips are being canceled as operators face challenges getting to work on time," the agency reported.
230+ flights canceled at MSP
Another morning of cancellations at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, as more than 230 flights were already shown as canceled as early as 5:30 a.m.
An additional four flights were reported to be delayed.
Click here to see the latest cancellations.
Storm can't stop girls state hockey tournament in St. Paul
No matter the forecast, Minnesotans will embrace their favorite winter pastime.
They dropped the puck on the semi-finals for the girls state hockey tournament Wednesday in St. Paul.
The fans are not in attendance, but the teams are – and that will have to suffice until at least Friday.
Orono beat Luverne Wednesday 6-0, while Proctor-Hermantown beat Mankato East 4-3. The two winners will face off Thursday.
MSP Airport cancels 500+ flights during Wednesday's storm
On Wednesday, 546 flights were cancelled at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Marielle Mohs visited the airport Wednesday night, which felt like a ghost town.