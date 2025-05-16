Watch CBS News
Local News

Minnesota doctor on the road to recovery after falling 300 feet down a mountain

By
Ubah Ali
Ubah Ali
Reporter
Ubah Ali joined WCCO-TV in September 2023. She makes history in Minnesota as the first Somali-American TV reporter in the Twin Cities.
Read Full Bio
Ubah Ali

/ CBS Minnesota

How a Minnesota doctor is reclaiming her life after a 300-foot fall
How a Minnesota doctor is reclaiming her life after a 300-foot fall 01:54

Dr. Shirlee Xie has worn many titles over the years, including Hennepin Healthcare physician, mom, wife and friend.

For more than 15 years, she's dedicated her life to healing others, but now she's turning that healing inward.

Late last year, Xie and her husband took a two-week hiking trip to Switzerland. On day two of the getaway, she experienced a life-altering accident, falling about 300 feet down a mountain.

She was airlifted to the hospital after suffering several broken bones, a traumatic brain injury and multiple fractures to her spine, leaving her completely paralyzed from the chest down.

Since then, Xie has been working very hard in physical therapy to hit some personal goals, such as having the strength to take photos again and capture the world around her.

10p-pkg-mn-doc-paralyzed-folo-wcco7t9k.jpg
WCCO

"Everything is a little different. I have to do things a little differently now," Xie said.

She is fighting for her independence, pouring into herself, navigating a wheelchair and exploring again.

On Mother's Day, she picked up a camera again, taking candid photos of her children posing with birds.

10p-pkg-mn-doc-paralyzed-folo-wcco7t9k-1.jpg
Shirlee Xie

"It felt good. It was scary," Xie said. "I'm trying to do a very scary thing every day."

In just a few weeks, she will embark on another milestone: getting on an airplane for the first time since that fateful day.

With fierce determination and courage, Xie is rebuilding her life, one movement and milestone at a time.

Ubah Ali

Ubah Ali joined WCCO-TV in September 2023. She makes history in Minnesota as the first Somali-American TV reporter in the Twin Cities.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.