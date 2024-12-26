Minnesota doctor paralyzed after falling nearly 300 feet down mountain determined to get back to helping patients

Doctor paralyzed in hiking accident determined to get back to work

Doctor paralyzed in hiking accident determined to get back to work

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — As a young kid, Dr. Shirlee Xie knew she wanted to serve patients and help people. That goal became a reality when she was hired at Hennepin Healthcare 15 years ago.

"I couldn't imagine doing anything different," Xie said.

During the pandemic, she joined other healthcare workers at a press conference pleading with people to get vaccinated and avoid large crowds.

On top of being a passionate doctor, she's a loving mother of two children and an avid hiker.

It's her passion for travel that took Xie and her husband to Switzerland for a two-week hiking journey.

Only on day two, she experienced a life-altering accident, falling about 300 feet down a mountain.

She was airlifted to the hospital after suffering several broken bones, a traumatic brain injury and multiple fractures to her spine leaving her completely paralyzed from the chest down.

"The hardest part is not being able to do things independently I have to rely on people for a lot of things," Xie said as she held back tears. "It's not something I'm used to."

The doctor who's worked more than a decade helping others, was now left helping herself heal.

Thursday evening, inside her room at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, Xie talked about the remarkable wins since that fateful day.

"I can get dressed by myself, she said.

Through it all, she's optimistic for a bright future — one that allows her to travel, be able to work and be an active parent for her children.

A fundraiser has been set up to help her family with medical insurance and costs associated with her recovery.