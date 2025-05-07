Dozens rally at state capitol to push back on proposed state funding cuts to private schools

Parents, teachers and educators packed the Minnesota state capitol rotunda on Wednesday to push back on proposed funding cuts at the Legislature that would eliminate state funding supporting private schools.

DFL Gov. Tim Walz in his budget blueprint pitched eliminating $109 million in nonpublic pupil aid which helps cover the cost of textbooks, transportation, health services and guidance counseling for the roughly 70,000 students who attend private schools. The DFL-led Senate included the cuts in their version of the K-12 spending plan.

Dozens gathered for a rally against the proposal slashing the state support private schools have counted on for five decades. School leaders said eliminating that funding would put schools in a difficult position of reducing services or raising tuition, which will hit low- and middle income families the hardest.

"Just simply asking private schools to raise tuition is going to keep families from being able to access a faith-based education," said Dan Beckering, head of school at Southwest Christian High School. "Our schools serve families from all socio-economic backgrounds."

The proposal comes as the Legislature stares down a $6 billion deficit in future years so lawmakers are considering reductions this budget to keep that from happening. Walz also pitched eliminating funding for charter schools to assist with facilities maintenance.

The governor on Wednesday said the state has an obligation to public schools under the Minnesota Constitution and believes taxpayers should not be on the hook for private schools if parents choose to send their children there. It's one of his ideas to get spending under control and balance the budget.

"If you want to have a school that teaches your curriculum and things you do, you have every right to do that. And I support you as governor. I don't believe that the taxpayers should have to be the ones that support you in that," he told reporters.

But the proposal's future is uncertain at the capitol as end-of-session negotiations continue. GOP lawmakers are staunchly against the proposed cuts and they have the power to block it from advancing in the tied House.

Lawmakers must adjourn the regular session May 19. If they don't complete the next two-year budget, they'll go into overtime.

"Gov. Walz, your proposed elimination of nonpublic student aid does not represent 'One Minnesota,' said Benito Matias, principal of Ascension School in North Minneapolis. "We ask you to please reconsider the proposed cuts and do what's best for all Minnesota."