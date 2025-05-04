Gov. Tim Walz considers cutting taxpayer-funded subsidies for private schools

Since 1969, Minnesota private school children have been eligible for a taxpayer funded transportation stipend. In the 1970s, another taxpayer-paid stipend was added for books, nurses and counselors.

The transportation stipend is $500 to $600 and aid per pupil for textbooks, nurses and counselors is $540 a year, for a grand total of $1,140 per pupil. Statewide, the subsidy amounts to $109 million a year.

Gov. Tim Walz wants to eliminate the subsidy because of a future budget deficit that is estimated at $6 billion.

Some smaller private schools that serve mostly low income areas say, that without the subsidy their students could not afford to attend.

"Cutting funding to non-public schools doesn't resolve the issue for a state that has, for decades, had a significant disparity between our scholars of color compared to their white counterparts," said Benito Matias, the principal of Ascension School, a small school in North Minneapolis.

Ascension is part of a consortium of four small private schools in low income areas of St. Paul and Minneapolis.

The 700 students are 91% minority and 72% have family incomes below poverty level.

When asked if he'd support an income limit for the subsidies, Matias said, "I would imagine that would be helpful, I think having a conversation about what some of the possibilities are beyond simply cutting support for scholars would be a direction that legislators would be interested in."

On Wednesday, these and other private schools will hold a rally in the Capitol Rotunda urging lawmakers to save these subsidies.

But in a year where the state is facing a difficult financial situation, some lawmakers say the focus should be on spending for public schools.

There are only two weeks left in this legislative session and legislators still have to pass a balanced budget.

