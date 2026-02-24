Aldi to take over former Lunds & Byerlys space in downtown St. Paul, city says

A new grocery store is planning to open where another one closed almost a year ago in downtown St. Paul.

The city says Aldi is starting the process to take over the space that once held Lunds & Byerlys.

Councilmember Rebecca Noecker says the store struggled as downtown life shifted after the pandemic.

"They had a model that was really predicated on downtown office workers. It was very much oriented toward a commercial market," Noecker said.

But with fewer office workers coming back, that model changed.

"Post COVID, that market had really changed. So, I think they struggled post-pandemic and then they had some concerns about safety as well in that neighborhood," Noecker said. "One of the things I heard consistently from my constituents, frankly, both when Lunds was there and after they announced that they were leaving, was, number one, we need a downtown grocery store. This is not optional. This is the linchpin of our community. Downtown is a neighborhood and a neighborhood needs a neighborhood grocery store."

She says price point matters too.

"The price point really needs to reflect the demographics of the neighborhood and of the surrounding community," Noecker said.

The area has also changed, with the addition of Pedro Park, a rebuilt Robert Street and the new Gold Line transit connection.

"Aldi actually found us, which is, I think, something that says a lot about downtown St Paul," Noecker said. "I think it's important to say this is a huge win for downtown St Paul and a huge win for our entire community, and I think it's a great sign of the progress that we have already made, and a good sign of the things to come."

WCCO has reached out to Aldi for more details, including when the new store could open, but has not heard back.