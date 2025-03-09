Downtown St. Paul Lunds & Byerlys to close, citing staffing and financial challenges

After just over a decade in business, the downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, Lunds & Byerlys will close its doors by the end of the month.

The Twin Cities-based grocery chain announced Friday it intends to shutter the location at 115 East 10th St. on March 26, citing staffing and financial challenges.

In a statement, it said operating costs are outpacing sales, spurred in part by declining store visits due to more workers going remote and an increase in store security.

Additionally, Lunds & Byerlys said it was struggling to retain team members at the downtown St. Paul location, adding a contributing factor was the harassment employees faced.

In 2022, a fire was intentionally set at the store, causing extensive damage.

Tres Lund, president and CEO of Lunds & Byerlys, said he remains optimistic that the vitality of downtown St. Paul will return.

Lunds & Byerlys says it is is partnering with the city and the building's landlord with the goal of keeping the space optimal for a future grocery store.