MINNEAPOLIS — Police say one person was injured in a late-night shooting Wednesday on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.

It happened at about 11 p.m. on the mall near Sixth Street. A WCCO crew spotted bullet casings on the ground as law enforcement investigated the scene.

The condition of the victim hasn't been released, and it's not clear if police have made any arrests.

