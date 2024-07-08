Watch CBS News
3 hurt in overnight shooting in downtown Minneapolis

By Anthony Bettin

MINNEAPOLIS — Three people were hurt in a shooting in downtown Minneapolis early Monday — two of them grievously so, police said.

An "altercation" preceded the shooting, which happened in a crowd around 2 a.m. near Fifth Street North and Hennepin Avenue, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Two men in their 20s suffered life-threatening injuries, while a woman in her 30s was shot but is expected to survive, police said. All three were taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

Police are investigating the shooting.

