Downtown Minneapolis buzzing from big events, returning workers

MINNEAPOLIS — Downtown Minneapolis is buzzing this week, with the Big Ten Women's Tournament in town and some workers back at the office.

Some downtown business owners said they haven't seen crowds like these since before the pandemic.

It was a full house at Dave's Downtown during the lunch hour on Thursday. The restaurant has been a lunchtime skyway staple in downtown Minneapolis for a decade-and-a-half.

Owner Steve Barnier said they haven't seen crowds like these since before the pandemic.

"We've really seen a boost and a jump, even from last week to this week, it was up 40%," said Barnier.

There are a few reasons for the business boost: The Big Ten Women's tournament for one. Also, the fact that large companies like Target and U.S. Bankcorp are encouraging, even mandating, a return to some downtown work.

"We definitely can feel the presence of Target," said Barnier. "We see the red badges displayed proudly."

"Oh my gosh, we just got in and it is hustling and bustling," said Amy Metheny from Indianapolis, Indiana.

Metheny, along with Jennifer Weber, are in town cheering on the Hoosiers in the conference tourney.

The two said this year's crowds are a big improvement over last year's tournament in Minneapolis.

"It just was slower and people had reminded us 'COVID' and 'George Floyd' and I had forgotten," said Metheny. "There were just a lot of places that were closed."

"I think the first thing it means for the city is energy and enthusiasm in the city," said Kathy McCarthy, Senior Director of Public Relations and Communications for Meet Minneapolis.

McCarthy said the 13,000 people at the convention center for the American Physical Society doesn't hurt either.

"From a tourism perspective for us, it helps really show off and showcase the city to anyone who's here," McCarthy said.

Maintaining anything close to 2019 crowd levels at Dave's Downtown would be fantastic, Barnier said.

"I just think we're grateful and blessed anytime people come downtown," he said.