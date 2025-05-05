Watch CBS News
Minneapolis police investigating homicide downtown near reserve bank

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

Police are investigating a homicide that happened near the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Monday night, officials say.

Minneapolis Police Department Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said it happened on the 90 block of Hennepin Avenue South.

Other details regarding the death weren't immediately known.  

A WCCO photojournalist at the scene captured video of what appeared to be shell casings on the ground, several pieces of clothing and several police officers investigating the scene.

inx-homicide-outside-federal-reserve-050525.jpg
WCCO

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com to learn more. 

