Man charged in deadly downtown Minneapolis stabbing

A 36-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder for fatally stabbing another man in downtown Minneapolis last week.

Police were called to a park on the 400 block of 10th Street South around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, where they found a man dead with multiple stab wounds. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner confirmed the man's cause of death was stab wounds to the chest.

The criminal complaint says survelliance cameras caught the stabbing on video. The victim arrived at the park the night before the stabbing, while the suspect arrived shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday.

Charges say the suspect is seen walking east of the victim, just off camera. The victim appears to be watching the suspect, who remains off camera until coming back into view and making two "stabbing motions" into the victim's chest, according to the complaint. The victim fell to the ground and the suspect left the park.

Police tracked the suspect on video survelliance systems before the murder and learned he had visited Sal's on 5th. While inside the restaurant, he took off his face covering, revealing "a distinctive tattoo located under his right eye," charges say.

On Monday, officers visited the suspect's apartment building, where a building manager allegedly positively identified him from a still image of him inside Sal's on 5th. Police arrested the man and searched his apartment, where they say they found two knives and clothing items seen in the survelliance videos.

The suspect is believed to be responsible for two other nonfatal stabbings reported on Wednesday, according to the complaint. In both cases, the victims suffered slashes to the face. Those assaults are under investigation.

The man's bail has been set at $1 million with conditions.