DOJ sues Minnesota over affirmative action policies

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Minnesota on Wednesday in an effort to bring down the state's affirmative action hiring policies for its agencies.

The lawsuit asserts that Minnesota law, which mandates affirmative action programs for state civil service, is a violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said the lawsuit is the department's "latest effort to bring Minnesota into compliance with federal law."

"Making hiring decisions based on immutable characteristics like race and sex is simple discrimination, and the Trump Administration has no tolerance for such DEI policies," Bondi said.

According to the suit, Minnesota agencies are required to consider the race and sex of their work forces "with the relevant civilian labor markets." The lawsuit also cites a Department of Human Services policy that requires supervisors to provide a "hiring justification when seeking to hire a non-underrepresented candidate."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office said it would respond to the Department of Justice in court.

"It appears the cabinet is capitalizing on the president's vow for "retribution" against Minnesota. Respected career attorneys have resigned over the DOJ's behavior. The federal government is attempting to pull billions from blue states. It is shameful that this is how they're choosing to spend their time," said Gov. Tim Walz.

The Trump administration first started probing Minnesota state agencies and their affirmative action policies in July as part of a wider effort to challenge diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon said that after the Supreme Court brought an end to affirmative action in higher education, the case against Minnesota is "the next logical step."

Affirmative action stems from a 1965 executive order passed by then-President Lyndon B. Johnson, which prohibited employment discrimination based on race, color, religion and national origin by organizations that received federal contracts and subcontracts. Like the DEI programs that the Trump administration has been targeting, it was set up to level the playing field for people who have historically been underrepresented.

Bondi certified the case as a matter of general public importance, requesting an expedited review by a three-judge district court and a direct appeal to the Supreme Court.