DFL bans Nasri Warsame from seeking endorsements after Ward 10 convention fight

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota DFL has voted to ban a man from ever getting the party's endorsement for any office under a new rule.

Nasri Warsame was hoping for a seat on the Minneapolis City Council. But after a Ward 10 convention took a chaotic and violent turn, led by Warsame's supporters, the DFL called an emergency meeting and launched an investigation.

The party voted last night to ratify a change allowing the DFL to ban anyone who engaged in violence from going to party events or get endorsements.

"The behavior that Warsame's campaign team and supporters engaged in at the Ward 10 endorsing convention was reprehensible, and today the DFL Party held their campaign accountable," DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement.

Warsame's campaign hasn't responded to the DFL's actions. But the Star Tribune reports there is mounting concern from supporters that the party is "silencing" the Somali community.