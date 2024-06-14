Man to be sentenced in fentanyl overdose death of Red Wing teen Jaydon Neuffer

The families left behind in Minnesota's fentanyl crisis

RED WING, Minn. — The man responsible for a Minnesota teen's fentanyl overdose death will be sentenced on Friday.

Deshawn Smith, 46, pleaded guilty earlier this month to third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and second-degree drug sales.

Smith supplied 14-year-old Jaydon Neuffer with the drugs that killed him in January 2023.

WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle spoke last year with the boy's mother, Tara Neuffer.

"He was the sweetest, kindest boy ever. He would go out of his way to help anybody," Tara Neuffer said.

She said her son likely turned to the drug to fit in socially.

"I never thought that this would be my journey, ever. I'd rather have Jaydon back, but that's not a possibility," she said.

Smith's sentencing hearing is set for 1 p.m. in Goodhue County District Court. He faces up to a decade in prison.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Sept. 20, 2023.