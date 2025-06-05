California woman accused of assaulting Delta employee on MSP flight bound for San Francisco

A California woman, 45, is accused of assaulting a Delta employee on a flight bound for San Francisco from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County, officers received a report of a woman yelling at passengers and assaulting a Delta crew member on Sunday around 9:45 p.m.

Delta employees told officers that the woman had been told to put her bags in an overhead compartment. However, she refused to do so, charges say.

When the flight doors closed, the woman was told there was no more room for her bags, and she would need to check them plane-side.

Charging documents say she became angry and started yelling while pacing up and down the aisle. She screamed at other passengers, and when a Delta employee tried to speak with her, the woman pushed her. The woman then refused to disembark.

Officers saw the woman leaning against the first and second rows of the plane. She refused to put her hands behind her back, documents say. When officers eventually got her on the jet bridge, they noted a strong odor of alcohol coming from her. She also had bloodshot and watery eyes.

The woman then refused to comply with walking down the jet bridge, and yelled and kicked at an officer, knocking him down the stairs, charging documents say.

She was eventually taken to Hennepin County Jail.

The woman is charged with obstructing the legal process with force, fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct and interference with flight operations.