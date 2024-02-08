Delano girls basketball team 2 wins away from best record in program history

DELANO, Minn. — Up and down and back and forth, the Delano girls basketball team holds almost a flawless record.

"We're super fast paced," said senior guard Norah Danielson. "We like to push the ball up the court and I think that makes it hard for teams to play with us."

At 20 wins and one overtime loss, with just two more victories, the Tigers will have won more games than any team that came before the.

"I think we all saw our potential," said senior forward Taylor Tool. "We also knew schools around us were graduating a lot. And we had a lot coming in. So I think we knew we had an advantage with that."

Delano is in its second season under a new head coach. Scott Antl has flipped the program.

"My freshman and sophomore season we had losing records," said Danielson. "So my junior and senior season has been so much more positive with Scott obviously as the head coach. Our seasons go by so much faster when we have the records that we do. It's just been so much fun."

"They really have worked hard," said Antl "I think if they put their mind to things I think they can do it. We have a really tough section. With a lot of great teams in this section."

The Tigers sections is a major hurdle. Benilde-St. Margaret's are the entrenched top dogs. It'll take a lot to take them down. If they do, the Delano girls would experience their first-ever state tournament.

"Oh my gosh, I think it'd be a dream come true," said Danielson "It's all I've ever wanted and dreamed of as a little girl. Scott's just done an amazing job with our team and the future's bright for Delano."

For now, they are the talk of the town.

"I help supervising different events and things," explained Tool. "And I'll have older folks be like, 'Oh what's your name?' And I'm like, 'Oh I'm Taylor.' And they'll be like, 'So you're the Taylor I'm reading about in the newspaper.'"

As the playoffs get closer, the Tigers are hoping for historic headlines.