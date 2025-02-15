Watch CBS News
Bundle up Minnesota, another deep freeze is on the way

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from Feb. 15, 2025
Breezy winds will bring back a deep freeze over the weekend. 

Aside from a few lingering flurries falling Saturday into Sunday, snow around the metro area is done. However, the light snow will linger a bit longer along the I-90 corridor.

For Saturday's forecast, you can expect breezy winds and a mostly cloudy sky with temperature highs returning to in the mid-20's. However, with that wind, it'll feel more like the teens and single digits.

Enjoy what you can from Saturday's temperatures because it'll be the warmest day for a week. Temperatures fall back into the single digits later in the evening and stay there all day Sunday. 

Monday through Wednesday will be the coldest days of the week, with highs staying in the single digits and lows hitting anywhere between -10 to -15 degrees. 

Wind chills will be pushing -30 degrees each morning and -10 degrees — at best — in the afternoon.

Next week will be largely dry and quiet ahead of a gradual warm up to more seasonal temps in the 20's and 30's next weekend.

Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

