Minnesota Cold Weather Rule takes effect Oct. 1

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's Cold Weather Rule goes into effect on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The state law protects residential utility customers from having electric or natural gas service shut off between Oct. 1 and April 30.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission says a payment plan, that's agreed upon between the customer and utility company, is required. Minnesotans who rent are eligible for the Cold Weather Rule if electricity or gas are the primary heat source and the utility account is in the renter's name.

Xcel Energy says says customers with low income who qualify for the rule can set up monthly payments that are no more than 10% of their household income.

Minnesota Power is asking customers to call 800-228-4966 if a bill is past-due or to set up a plan.

For CenterPoint Energy customers, call 800-245-2377 or visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Assistance.

The state also offers up to $2,000 towards heat, power, water costs as part of their Energy Assistance Program. Eligibility for the program is based on income and household size.