Man killed in Roseville house fire

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A man was killed in a house fire in Roseville on Monday morning.

The Roseville Fire Department says someone called 911 just after 9 a.m. after spotting smoke coming from a home off County Road C near Acorn Park.

Crews arrived minutes later and found the victim deceased. No one else was inside the home.

The fire department is still working to determine how the fire started. The victim's identity hasn't been released.

Stephen Swanson

First published on March 11, 2024 / 11:26 AM CDT

