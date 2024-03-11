Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Record warmth in Twin Cities, red flag warning for southwestern Minnesota Monday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will likely see record warmth Monday, while southwestern Minnesota will deal with fire weather concerns.

The forecast high in the metro is 67, which would surpass the daily record high of 66 set in 2016. Most of the week will stay warm, with highs in the 60s through Wednesday and a fall to the 50s to round out the work week.

There's a chance for patchy showers on Thursday, but the rest of the week looks dry.

Temperatures look like they'll cool slightly heading into next week.

Meanwhile, dry, warm and windy conditions have prompted a red fire warning for the following southwestern Minnesota counties: Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock. The warning goes into effect at 1 p.m. Monday and lasts through 7 p.m. Residents are advised not to burn, as conditions will be ideal for fires to spread quickly.

First published on March 11, 2024 / 5:34 AM CDT

