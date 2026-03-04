1 dead, others injured in St. Paul crash involving Ramsey County deputy, state patrol says

One person is dead and others are injured in a crash early Wednesday involving a Ramsey County Sheriff's Office squad car in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says St. Paul police officers spotted a stolen car late Tuesday night near Metro State University, off Seventh Street East and Maria Avenue in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

About a mile and a half southwest, the state patrol says a deputy "with emergency lights and sirens activated to assist with the incident," crashed into a vehicle in downtown by Regions Hospital off Robert Street and 12th Street East.

The driver was pronounced dead at Regions, and one of their passengers suffered serious injuries. Other passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries, and the deputy was also hospitalized though their condition is unclear.

Officers followed the stolen vehicle for miles and attempted a traffic stop near Interstate 94 and Highway 280, leading to the motorist fleeing westbound on the interstate.

The state patrol says one of its troopers eventually stopped the motorist, a 27-year-old man, via the PIT maneuver. He is in custody at the Ramsey County Jail.

"[The motorist] has a history of charges, including a recent count of possession of a pistol without a permit on February 23, 2026," the state patrol said.

The state patrol is still investigating the deadly crash.

This story will be updated.