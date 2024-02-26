Deadline to remove fish houses from Minnesota lakes approaching

DNR warns to be careful if your planning on being out on the ice

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Natural resources says it is time to start planning for the removal of fish houses from lakes — that's if you already haven't due to the warm winter.

Anglers in the southern two-thirds of the state have until 11:59 p.m. next Monday, March 4 to remove fish houses.

If the houses are not removed by the deadline, they could be confiscated and removed or even destroyed. Trash and other materials must also be removed.

The deadline for the northern third of the state is March 18, but the DNR continues to urge people to monitor ice conditions and remove shelters before the deadline.

Unstable ice conditions have caused plenty of issues this winter. Minneapolis' ice rinks opened historically late on Jan. 21, then closed less than a week later. Organizers of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships canceled its final weekend. On Monday, the high reached 65, beating the previous record of 64 set in 1896.