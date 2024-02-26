NEXT Weather: Roller-coaster week begins with possible record warmth Monday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from Feb. 26, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from Feb. 26, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from Feb. 26, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities will approach record-breaking temperatures Monday afternoon as highs push into the 60s.

Expect morning clouds for much of the state and, potentially, early snow up north, but after that, the warm air comes flooding in. Increasing sunshine and a warm, gusty southwest wind will cause temperatures to jump. The forecast high in the metro is 63, which would be just shy of the record of 64 set in 1896.

A system moving through Tuesday will bring slushy snow to the Twin Cities, likely around half an inch.

Daytime highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 20s, but the warm air will return quickly and we could be back to the 60s by the weekend.

WCCO