Minneapolis closes all outdoor ice rinks

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has closed all outdoor ice rinks until further notice.

According to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, staff worked tirelessly to prep the rinks for skaters but the unseasonably warm weather would not allow for it. The board also added another update will be sent out pending changes in the forecast that would allow for outdoor rinks to reopen.

RELATED: US Pond Hockey Championships' final weekend canceled due to warm weather

The board will be performing an audit on broomball and hockey leagues after a final decision is made on the season. As stated in broomball and hockey league bulletins, all teams will be credited for canceled games.

For updates please refer to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board's website.