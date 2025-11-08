Cyclists gather to help feed Minnesotans

SNAP benefits for Minnesotans have come back, as the longest government shutdown in U.S. history continues.

Attorney General Keith Ellison was among those who sued the Trump Administration to restore the benefits, after they were paused on November 1. 440,000 Minnesotans rely on SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, for food.

People in Minneapolis came together Saturday morning to support those who lost SNAP benefits for a week. Cyclists gathered at Angry Catfish bike shop for "Cranksgiving." They biked to collect food for those who need it most.

"With all the news, I figured if I can help out, I'm gonna do it," said Kenneth Hammon of Minneapolis. "What better way to spend a Saturday morning?"

"It's incredible to see folks come together in this space," said Jarrod Bunk of Angry Catfish.

The Groveland Emergency Food Shelf says they've seen an uptick in visitors.

"Since March of 2025, the demographic of folks using our food shelf is very different from ever before," said Sharon Abel of Groveland Food Shelf in an October 14 interview.

"We've had every day, since we last spoke, 15 or more people who've never used our food shelf before. Ever," Abel added on Saturday.

Donations from Saturday's ride went to Groveland and another organization, Sanctuary Supply Depot.

"It is also very overwhelming to handle all the people who want to come and help right now," said Abel.

On Saturday, Governor Tim Walz announced on social media that: "November SNAP benefits in Minnesota have been restored. We will not let Minnesotans go hungry."

"I really hope in all of this we can find ways to be joyful," said Abel. "The greatest form of resistance is joy."

U.S. Senators convened for a rare Saturday session aimed at ending the government shutdown, with no signs of an imminent breakthrough.