Curious about Taylor Swift's setlist? Wonder no more

By Katie Fongvongsa, WCCO Intern

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Swifties are gearing up for Taylor Swift to head to Minneapolis this weekend.

Swift is scheduled to perform at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday and Saturday night. Billboard has reported that Girl In Red, Gracie Abrams, and Owenn will open for Swift.

From Taylor Swift's latest album to her oldest ones, Swifties can expect her setlist to include songs from "Lover," "Fearless," "Evermore," "Reputation," "Speak Now," "Red," "Folklore," "1989," and "Midnights," along with a few surprises along the way.

According to Setlist.fm, Swift's past shows had her intro songs played on tape, including "Fearless," "End Game," "Speak Now," "Gold Rush," "Evermore," "Red," "Lavender Haze," "Lover," and "Bejeweled Elements."

On Swift's Eras Tour, she played eight songs from "Folklore," which she released in the summer of 2020.

Fans can expect typically luxurious staging, including pyrotechnics, and a fully-functioning video stage floor. Fans will also be festooned with wristbands that illuminate in various colors throughout the show.

The 44-song setlist is estimated to take over three hours long after the doors open. The two surprise songs are played right before the closing album "Midnights," and often have been tour debuts played on guitar and piano.