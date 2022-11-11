Taylor Swift adds second Minneapolis show to Eras Tour

Taylor Swift bringing Eras Tour to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

Taylor Swift bringing Eras Tour to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

Taylor Swift bringing Eras Tour to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Taylor Swift fans will have double the chances of seeing the pop star perform live in Minneapolis next summer.

Just weeks after releasing her new album "Midnights," and announcing the nationwide Eras Tour, Swift added a second show in Minneapolis.

She gave us 8 shows last week, honey, but we want ‘em all. 💕 Due to unprecedented demand for tickets to #TSTheErasTour, Taylor has added 17 more shows in the US! https://t.co/ebjX0GgXTu pic.twitter.com/1NQeUZ7vml — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) November 11, 2022

The tour was originally slated to have just one show at U.S. Bank Stadium on June 24, 2023, with openers Girl in Red and Owenn.

The newly announced second concert is on June 23, 2023, with openers Girl in Red and Gracie Abrams.

In total, Swift added 17 more shows to her U.S. tour.

After the release of "Midnights," Swift dominated the Billboard Hot 100, claiming every single top 10 spot in the chart at once with tracks from her new album.

Presale for concert tickets begins on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Tickets will become available to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Click here for more information on tickets.

Swift last played in Minneapolis in 2018 when she brought her Reputation tour to U.S. Bank Stadium.