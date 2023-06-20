Metro Transit to extend service in downtown Minneapolis after Taylor Swift shows

Metro Transit angers Taylor Swift fans for not extending service after U.S. Bank Stadium show

MINNEAPOLIS – Swifities and Pride-goers rejoice - more late-night public transportation options are now available this weekend in downtown Minneapolis.

Metro Transit announced Monday that more "light rail and/or bus service will be provided" this upcoming Friday and Saturday nights after Taylor Swift's U.S. Bank Stadium concerts.

WCCO News reported last week on how Swift fans were furious that Metro Transit wasn't planning on extending service. At the time, Metro Transit said that with only 85 operators on staff, they are barely able to keep up as it is with the existing light rail schedule.

Metro Transit says several bus routes already leave downtown Minneapolis after 1 a.m., and the METRO Blue Line has northbound trains that run after midnight, which also provide access to the ABC Ramps by Target Field.

Meet Minneapolis says between the Swift concerts, Twin Cities Pride and the Kiwanis International Convention, 500,000 people will be packed inside downtown this weekend.

