Watch CBS News
High School Sports Rally

Courage Kenny Classic returns from hiatus

By Norman Seawright III

/ CBS Minnesota

Courage Kenny Classic returns from hiatus
Courage Kenny Classic returns from hiatus 02:04

MINNEAPOLIS -- This past weekend, the Courage Kenny Classic returned from hiatus. The Wheelchair basketball tournament draws top-level competition, including a couple of players from Minnesota who demonstrate just how intense their commitment is to the game.

The Courage Kenny Junior Rolling Timberwolves played their hearts out, but they lost in the championship to Kansas City in the first Courage Kenny Classic since the pandemic.

They hold something of a rivalry, but even outside of the competition, these kids are real hoopers, from their opinions on basketball to rocking Air Jordans sent by the NBA legend himself.

Norman Seawright III talked with members of the team. You can see their enthusiasm in the video above.

Norman Seawright III
norman-seawright-iii.png

Norman Seawright III has long nursed a fascination with, and love for, the Twin Cities, and is thrilled to return to Minnesota.

First published on November 11, 2022 / 5:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.