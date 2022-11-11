Courage Kenny Classic returns from hiatus

MINNEAPOLIS -- This past weekend, the Courage Kenny Classic returned from hiatus. The Wheelchair basketball tournament draws top-level competition, including a couple of players from Minnesota who demonstrate just how intense their commitment is to the game.

The Courage Kenny Junior Rolling Timberwolves played their hearts out, but they lost in the championship to Kansas City in the first Courage Kenny Classic since the pandemic.

They hold something of a rivalry, but even outside of the competition, these kids are real hoopers, from their opinions on basketball to rocking Air Jordans sent by the NBA legend himself.

Norman Seawright III talked with members of the team. You can see their enthusiasm in the video above.