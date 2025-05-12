Coulombe's scoreless streak helps Minnesota Twins keep a winning record

Eight wins in a row and a wave of momentum. The Twins have a winning record for the first time this season.

"We're just having fun. The vibes have been really good around here. As you can see, we've got a ping pong table, some golf," said reliever Danny Coulombe. "We're just trying to keep it loose. Playing a game. It's a kids game. So we're just trying to have the most fun that we can. And winning helps that."

What helps winning is Coulombe's pitching. The veteran left-handed reliever has not allowed a single run, six and a half weeks into the season. 18 outings, 16.1 innings and a whole bunch of zeros.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 09: Danny Coulombe #54 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants in the ninth inning at Target Field on May 09, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Giants 3-1. David Berding / Getty Images

"He couldn't be better in the role that he's in. I think he understands his role," said Rocco Baldelli, Twins manager. "He understands what he's likely gonna be asked to do in a game. And he's done nothing but execute over and over again."

In his his second stint with the Twins, Coulombe's strikeout pitch is the cutter. The somewhat recently added sweeper has 13 inches of side to side movement.

"It's been a pretty good pitch for me," said the 35-year-old veteran. "I'm just trying to throw it in the zone. It's gonna do what it's gonna do. It's a very unique movement, especially from my arm slot. So I'm just trying to execute it as best I can."

Coulombe is on a scoreless streak that dates back to last season. But this is baseball. You have to be careful when broaching the subject.

"I think every baseball player has some sort of superstition," said Coulombe. "I try not to be. But it's hard not to think about it."

It's not a perfect game, but tact matters in an MLB clubhouse.

"Nah, it's ok," laughed Coulombe. "We're just gonna take it day by day and pitch by pitch."