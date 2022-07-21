Watch CBS News
Cougar found dead in Savage, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

SAVAGE, Minn. -- Police south of the metro say a cougar was found dead near a highway on Tuesday.

The Savage Police Department said an officer found the deceased animal near Highway 13.

"While cougars are rarely seen, they do occasionally appear," the department said. 

Police said to report any sightings to Scott County Dispatch by calling 952-445-1411.

WCCO has reached out to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for more information on the cougar's death. 

According to the DNR's website, the last verified cougar sighting in Minnesota occurred in Lake of the Woods County in December. The last verified sighting near the Twin Cities was in Carver County in November. Since the DNR started tracking cougar sightings in 2004, 59 have been verified in the state.

