Watch CBS News

Cougar hit, killed by driver in Savage

The Minnesota DNR is applauding the quick thinking and photography of a Twin Cities teenager after he snapped a picture of a cougar near his home. WCCO’s Adam Duxter explains why DNR officials say this moment is so rare.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.