Cottonwood seeds can block an air conditioner. Here's how to stop it.

It's that time of year when cottonwood seeds begin floating through the air like summer snow, and HVAC professionals say they're more than just a seasonal nuisance.

Chad Needham with Standard Heating and Air shared his expertise with WCCO.

"Periodically, we're going to have some cottonwood seed kind of flying through the air right now," Needham said. "And cottonwood seed is pretty hard on air conditioners, and so is vegetation."

He says the fluffy seeds can clog air conditioning units, restricting airflow and putting extra stress on components like the fan motor and compressor. In some cases, it can even lead to system failure.

"So the damage that can be caused by cottonwood is, typically, it creates high pressure, it can't get rid of its heat. Fan motor up top and the compressor motor down below will both work harder if the cottonwood seed plugs this thing up," Needham explained.

To prevent damage, experts recommend cleaning the outside of the unit with a regular garden hose and not a pressure washer. Spraying from a steep angle helps remove debris without damaging the coil fins.

"I don't want people using pressure washers, brushes, any of that stuff isn't helpful," Needham said. "Typical garden hose, just water. The goal is to get that down to the bottom and have the unit breathing."

Technicians like Needham say they respond to several service calls a week this time of year due to cottonwood buildup. The best time to schedule a tune-up is right after the seeds stop falling, which is typically around July 4.